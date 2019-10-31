“I always got his back,” the star wide receiver said Thursday. “I know what it’s like, I’ve been there.”

The Browns (2-5) aren’t winning and there’s growing pressure around first-year coach Freddie Kitchens and a team not playing up to its talent level or potential. Beckham is confident the offense will begin clicking and he remains confident in Mayfield, who is tied for the league lead with 12 interceptions.

AD

On Wednesday, Mayfield abruptly ended his media session when he took issue with a line of questioning.

Beckham understands Mayfield’s frustration and said it’s unfair that the second-year QB is being blamed because “he wants to win.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD