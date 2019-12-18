Beckham’s first season with the Browns (6-8) hasn’t gone as expected, but the three-time Pro Bowler remains convinced the team has the pieces to be a Super Bowl contender.

Over the past few weeks, reports have emerged saying Beckham had been telling opposing players and coaches during games to “come get me.” Beckham chalked up those reports to him being a convenient target.

AD

AD

“It’s just easy to talk about. It’s a cop-out,” he said. “It’s an easy thing to do and cause a little controversy and a little friction and I feel like with my experiences in the league, and kind of going through the troubles that I did, it will never bother me, it’s never going to affect me but it will cause a little friction between you and a teammate who doesn’t necessarily know what it is you’re thinking so.

“It’s just done. It’s time to just put it to bed. I’m going to be here. ... I didn’t buy a house here to sell it.”

Beckham began his interview by joking that he had been in talks with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts of the CFL.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD