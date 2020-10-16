However, despite his negative test for the coronavirus, Beckham is not allowed to rejoin the team until he has another negative test in a 24-hour period, per NFL protocols. He’ll miss Friday’s practice as well.
The league has instructed teams to keep players, coaches and staff who have symptoms of COVID-19 out of team facilities even if they could be caused by the flu or a cold.
There was some concern of virus spread in Cleveland because the Indianapolis Colts had to shut down their facility Friday after several positive tests. The Browns beat the Colts 32-23 on Sunday.
On Thursday, chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said the league has seen no evidence of on-field transmission of the virus from football-related activities.
