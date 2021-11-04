STATS AND STUFF: Arizona is the only team in the NFL with a 100% success rate on fourth downs, converting on all seven attempts. ... Arizona and the Bills are the only two NFL teams who rank in the league’s top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Cardinals are scoring 30.8 points per game and giving up 17.3. ... The Cardinals are 4-0 on the road this season, beating the Titans, Rams, Jaguars and Browns. ... The Cardinals have 27 plays this season that have gained at least 25 yards, which is tops in the NFL. ... Hopkins has seven TD catches, which is already more than last season’s six TDs. ... Murray is completing 72.7% of his passes, which ranks second in the league.... The 49ers snapped a four-game losing streak last week. ... San Francisco is 1-7 at Levi’s Stadium the past two seasons with the last win coming more than a year ago against the Rams on Oct. 18, 2020. ... The Niners had eight plays gain at least 20 yards last week for their most in a game since 2019. ... San Francisco was the ninth team since the merger to have no punts, turnovers or sacks allowed in a game last week in Chicago. ... The 49ers had a 300-yard passer (Garoppolo), a 100-yard rusher (Elijah Mitchell) and a 100-yard receiver (Samuel) in the same game for the fourth time since 2000. That trio also did it in Week 1 at Detroit. ... Garoppolo had the fifth game in 49ers history with at least 300 yards passing and two TD runs. ... Niners DE Nick Bosa had his fourth career two-sack game last week.