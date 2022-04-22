Offensive line, receiver top list for Cowboys entering draft

LAST SEASON: The Cowboys won the NFC East before a wild-card loss at home to San Francisco, an outcome that clearly rankled owner Jerry Jones. The disappointment wasn’t enough for him to replace coach Mike McCarthy after two years. An offense that was among the best in the NFL before QB Dak Prescott’s calf injury was inconsistent at best the second half of the season. The sputtering of that unit cost the Cowboys against the 49ers. NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons helped Dallas improve significantly on that side of the ball, with a big assist from new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. But the defense was more opportunistic than dominant, using turnovers to influence outcomes.