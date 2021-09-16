NOTES: Starting RT Jack Conklin (knee) was back at practice after missing Wednesday. However, starting LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) remains sidelined along with his backup, Chris Hubbard (triceps). If they can’t play, rookie James Hudson III will make his first NFL start. ... C JC Tretter (knee) was also held out but probably more as a precaution. ... LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) was limited. ... S John Johnson III struggled with dehydration against the Chiefs and had a curious theory why. “Honestly, I think it is like the socks that we have to wear,” he said. “The NFL mandates you have to have your legs covered up, and I think that kind of plays a part in it. I do not know. I might be wrong.”