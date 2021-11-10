The 17th pick of the 2020 NFL draft had a solid debut in Dallas with 935 yards and five touchdowns on 77 receptions. But he’s on pace to outdo all those numbers in 2021. He has 41 catches for 632 yards and four TDs so far and is one of the reasons the Cowboys got off to a 6-1 start before their dud against the Broncos on Sunday. His 14.4 yards per touch top last year’s 12.1.