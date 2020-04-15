THEY NEED: OL, QB, LB, RB, TE
THEY DON’T NEED: WR, DE, CB
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton.
OUTLOOK: Five of Los Angeles’ seven picks last year were defense. With plenty of glaring holes on offense, that is likely to flip this year. General manager Tom Telesco needs to find dynamic quarterback to help usher in move to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and bolster franchise for next 10 years. Telesco did good job of addressing offensive line in free agency, but left tackle remains glaring hole.
___
