Former NFL player James Thrash let Ogunjobi’s suspension stand but did rescind a $10,527 fine. Ogunjobi will miss Sunday’s game against Miami.

After Garrett smashed Rudolph with the helmet, Ogunjobi ran up behind and pushed the helmet-less quarterback to the ground.

Thrash also heard Garrett’s appeal while Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks listened Tuesday to an appeal by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett.

The league said those decisions will come “later this week.”

