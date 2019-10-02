Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, center, talks with defensive coordinator Todd Wash as he stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has no plan to trade disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Khan told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “the best thing is to have him be part of the team.” Khan spoke exclusively to the AP as part of his announcement that he’s becoming the majority investor in the Black News Channel , which will be the nation’s only 24-hour news network aimed at African American viewers.

Ramsey’s agent requested a trade Sept. 15 following a heated argument with coach Doug Marrone on the sideline and a much-less-public exchange with personnel chief Tom Coughlin following the 13-12 loss. Ramsey later told a podcast featuring NFL players that “once respect is lost for both parties, I think it is time to part ways.”

Khan, though, has no interest in dealing his star defender.

“Obviously, football is a team sport and I’m sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests (there) might be,” Khan said. “But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We’re still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team.”

Ramsey missed his fifth consecutive practice Wednesday for various reasons, all since playing in a 20-7 victory over Tennessee and saying goodbye to several teammates afterward.

Ramsey missed one practice last week because of an illness, another because of his back and two more to be home for the birth of his second child. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback rejoined the Jaguars in time to fly to Denver, but was unable to play against the Broncos.

It was the first game he’s missed in his four seasons, fueling speculation about the severity of his injury and his desire to play for the franchise.

The Jaguars seem to be doing everything possible to repair Ramsey’s fractured relationship with the front office, specifically with Coughlin. They didn’t question his illness. They defended his back injury. Marrone told him to return to Tennessee for the birth of his second daughter and said he would return “when he’s ready.”

Khan has taken a hands-on role, too.

“I’ve met with him,” Khan said. “I think my relationship with him is pretty good. This is not a request from me or a viewpoint from me. I have no issue, obviously. I’d love for him to be part of the Jaguars.”

Jacksonville (2-2), which plays at Carolina (2-2) on Sunday, hopes winning will change Ramsey’s outlook on the team.

After losing quarterback Nick Foles 10 plays into the season opener, the Jags have had chances to win each of the last three games. Backup Gardner Minshew has become a household name while helping the team win consecutive games for the first time in more than a year.

Ramsey’s absence, though, was noticeable against the Broncos as Joe Flacco picked on Ramsey’s replacement, second-year pro Tre Herndon.

“Obviously, we’re turning the season around and I think he can help the team,” Khan said.

Associated Press Writer Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee contributed to this report.

