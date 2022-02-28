The original USFL played games from 1983 to 1985, and the group suing the new league alleges Fox Sports and its partners didn’t properly obtain use of the league’s trademarks and other intellectual property. The suit calls the new league “an unabashed counterfeit.”
The former owners and executives are seeking an order preventing Fox from calling its league the USFL or using the names and logos of any of the original league’s 18 teams. All eight teams in the new league are using the names of 1980s USFL teams.
