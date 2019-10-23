Osemele said last Friday the team doctor and an independent doctor in California both recommended the surgery, but a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press both doctors determined it is actually a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to play through the injury.

The Jets have been fining Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team for not practicing.

Osemele says he and his agents have filed a grievance against the Jets.

