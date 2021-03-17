The Giants also said Wednesday they had re-signed wide receiver C.J. Board, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

Wednesday was the opening day of NFL free agency. The Giants helped their salary cap problems by working out a three-year, $63 million deal with defensive lineman Leonard Williams on Tuesday. A person close to the talks said the signing probably won’t be formally announced until later in the week. The person spoke anonymously because contract terms were not released.

The 32-year-old Solder decided not to play last season because he is a testicular cancer survivor and his 5-year-old son has been undergoing treatment for kidney cancer since he was an infant. His wife also had a baby last spring.

Solder joined the Giants in 2018 and started 32 games at left tackle over the next two seasons. First-round draft pick Andrew Thomas took over at left tackle this past season. Either Solder or second-year pro Matt Peart is expected to be the starting right tackle.

Cam Fleming, who started all 16 games at right tackle, is a free agent.

Board played in 14 games last season with four starts. He caught 11 passes for 101 yards, with a long reception of 16 yards.

Johnson, 26, played in all 16 games as a reserve on the defensive line. He could see more playing time this year after the departure of Dalvin Tomlinson, who is joining the Minnesota Vikings. Johnson had 18 tackles, a sack and his first NFL forced fumble.

Kreiter was signed as a free agent last season and was the snapper on punts and place kicks in all 16 games. He spent the previous four seasons in Denver.

