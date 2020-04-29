The Packers’ main offseason addition to the receiving group is Devin Funchess, who played just one game last year before going on injured reserve with a broken collarbone.
Green Bay’s other undrafted free agents are UCLA linebacker Krys Barnes, Baylor safety Henry Black, Texas Tech offensive tackle Travis Bruffy, Montreal cornerback Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Utah State linebacker Tipa Galeai, Texas State safety Frankie Griffin, North Dakota guard Zack Johnson, Prairie View A&M fullback Jordan Jones, Prairie View A&M quarterback Jalen Morton, Rutgers defensive tackle Willington Previlon, Florida State cornerback Stanford Samuels, SMU linebacker Delontae Scott, Troy cornerback Will Sunderland and Memphis running back Patrick Taylor.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.