Baltimore can grab home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs if the Patriots lose and the Chiefs also fall at home to Denver. The Ravens get a first-round bye if New England or Kansas City doesn’t win.

In the NFC, where New Orleans owns the South title, Green Bay’s place in the postseason will come if it beats Chicago at Lambeau Field and the Rams lose or tie at Dallas.

San Francisco moves on with a victory or tie against Atlanta or a Rams loss or tie or losses by Green Bay and Minnesota, which is at the Chargers.

Finally, a Seattle victory and a Rams loss or tie, or a Vikings loss, or a Packers loss and Vikings tie gets the Seahawks a spot.

