NOTES: Packers coach Matt LaFleur said offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is doubtful for Saturday’s game. Bakhtiari played 27 snaps in the Packers’ regular-season finale at Detroit, which marked his first game appearance since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in practice on Dec. 31, 2020. … The Packers activated WR Randall Cobb from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Saturday night. Cobb missed the Packers’ last five regular-season games with a core injury. ... LaFleur declined to detail why the Packers released defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who made eight starts earlier this season. “Sometimes you’ve got to make some tough decisions, and we’re very appreciative of everything he brought to this team and we wish him well,” LaFleur said. “I’m sure he’s going to get another opportunity somewhere, and I hope he takes advantage of it and wish him well.”