Rodgers did make a cryptic social media post recently. He and Packers All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season, each posted on Instagram last weekend a picture of former Chicago Bulls stars Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The 2020 ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” focused on how Jordan and Pippen won the 1997-98 NBA title in their last season with the Bulls.