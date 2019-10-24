STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams lead their division heading into Week 8. ... First meeting between teams was Super Bowl I. Green Bay won 35-14. ... Teams have only met 11 times in regular season. ... Packers last beat Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 4, 2007. Brett Favre threw for 360 yards and two TDs in win. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid was an assistant in Green Bay. Reid 5-5 against Packers. ... Green Bay is 15-3 against AFC West since 2002. ... Matt LaFleur first Packers coach to win six of first seven games. ... Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had perfect passer rating (158.3) last week vs Oakland. He was 25 of 31 for 429 yards and five TDs with no interceptions. ... Packers RB Aaron Jones tied with Vikings’ Dalvin Cook for NFL lead in TD runs (eight). ... Green Bay and Kansas City tied for NFL lead in red-zone takeaways with four. ... Packers LBs Preston Smith (seven) and Za’Darius Smith (sixth) among NFL’s top five in sacks. ... Green Bay tied for third in NFL in turnover differential (plus-6). ... Reid sixth in NFL history with 212 wins. Next: former Packers coach Curly Lambeau with 229. ... Chiefs had nine sacks last week against Denver, tied for third-most in franchise history. ... Chiefs QB Matt Moore hit WR Tyreek Hill for 57-yard TD pass against Broncos. It was Hill’s 19th play of at least 50 yards with all but two resulting in TDs. ... Moore will start first game since Nov. 26, 2017, for the Dolphins against New England. ... Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt has pinned 450 punts inside the 20. Jeff Feagles and Shane Lechler are only players with more. ... Fantasy tip: Don’t sit Hill or WR Sammy Watkins (if he plays) just because Moore is replacing injured QB Patrick Mahomes for Chiefs. Green Bay figures to score often against suspect Kansas City defense, which means Chiefs may be forced to throw often to keep pace.