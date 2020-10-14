“It’s a little different when you’re dealing with a hamstring,” Adams said. It’s one of those muscle, soft-tissue injuries you can’t really tough through them because your leg literally doesn’t function the same way without everything working together in there. I feel like we gave it ample time at this point to do its thing, so we’ll wait for the call.”

Adams apparently believed he was ready to return for the Falcons game back on Oct. 5.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection issued a tweet that morning saying that “I’ve done everything I need to do and proved I’m ready, but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others.” Adams deleted the tweet about half an hour later.

“Obviously at that point, I felt great to play,” Adams said. “But even if I’m not 100%, I mean, I’ve played few football games feeling 100%.”

Adams said he sent the tweet because he was frustrated by the team’s decision to make him inactive for that game. Adams said he deleted the tweet “just so there were no distractions on gameday and my teammates could go out there and take care of business without hearing about too much extra stuff.”

Adams opened the season by catching 14 passes in a 43-34 victory at Minnesota to tie Hall of Famer Don Hutson’s 78-year-old franchise record for receptions in a game.

But he injured his hamstring in a 42-21 triumph over Detroit the following week and hasn’t played since.

Although Adams has made three straight Pro Bowl appearances and is Green Bay’s top receiver, the Packers (4-0) have shown they can thrive without him.

Green Bay won all four games that Adams missed with turf toe last year and has gone 2-0 in his absence this season. The Packers lead the NFL in points per game (38.0) and yards per play (6.8).

For the second straight season, Adams’ absence has allowed other playmakers a chance to emerge.

Allen Lazard caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 37-30 victory at New Orleans, though he injured his core in that game and has since gone on injured reserve.

With neither Adams nor Lazard on the field in a Monday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted tight ends and running backs on each of his four touchdown passes in Green Bay’s 30-16 victory.

Tight end Robert Tonyan caught six passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns, increasing his season total to five. Running back Aaron Jones caught Rodgers’ first touchdown pass of the game. Running back Jamaal Williams had eight receptions for 95 yards,

“Other guys have stepped up and gotten opportunities,” Rodgers sad. “Last year, it was Allen and Jake (Kumerow) and Jamaal and Aaron Jones in the passing game. And this year it’s obviously Bobby and Jamaal and Jonesy. So it’s been really good for those guys.”

NOTES: Defensive tackle Kenny Clark also was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Clark hasn’t played since a groin injury knocked him out of a season-opening victory at Minnesota. … Cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) didn’t practice.

