WR Allen Lazard had five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He now has five touchdowns over his last five games. … TE Josiah Deguara turned a short completion into a career-long 62-yard touchdown. … WR Davante Adams finished the regular season with 123 catches for 1,553 yards, setting franchise records in both categories. … RB Patrick Taylor capitalized on his second-half playing time by rushing for 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. … DL Dean Lowry made his fifth sack. He’d never had more than three sacks in any of his previous five seasons.