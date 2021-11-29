CB Rasul Douglas scored on a 33-yard interception return and had four passes defended. ... OLB Rashan Gary set up the game’s first touchdown by forcing a fumble on a sack to give the Packers first-and-goal at the 6. Gary, who was unavailable for the loss at Minnesota because of an elbow injury, has five sacks over his past five games. ... DT Kenny Clark had six tackles and a sack. ... WR Davante Adams has 15 catches for 219 yards over his past two games.