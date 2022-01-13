Why they’ll prevail: The defending champs haven’t been as dominant as some people envisioned when the team defied the odds by returning every starter from last season, but it hasn’t been because of Tom Brady and a potent offense that averaged 406 yards and 30.1 points. The Bucs set a franchise record for regular-season victories and won their first NFC South title in 14 years. At age 44, and in his 22nd season, Brady has had one of his best years, leading the league in completions (a single-season record 485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,136) and TD passes (43). He’s just the third QB in the past 30 years to lead the league in all four categories.