Packers hoping to maintain postseason hopes vs Dolphins

STATS AND STUFF: This is the second straight season the Packers are playing on Christmas Day. They beat the Cleveland Browns 24-22 at Lambeau Field last Christmas. ... This marks just the second time Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has faced the Dolphins in Miami. The previous time came in a 27-24 Packers victory in 2014. ... The Packers have won 14 consecutive December games. The only team ever to have a longer December winning streak was the San Diego Chargers with 18 straight December wins from 2006-09, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... This marks the Packers’ last regular-season road game. They host the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in their final two games. ... Packers K Mason Crosby can set the franchise record for consecutive games played Sunday. Crosby has played 255 consecutive games to match Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre for the Packers’ longest streak. ... Packers WR Aaron Jones has 5,100 yards rushing and moved into third place on the franchise’s list Monday night by passing John Brockington (5,024). The Packers’ top two rushers are Ahman Green (8,322) and Hall of Fame Jim Taylor (8,207). ... Packers KR/DB Keisean Nixon has at least one kickoff return of 30-plus yards in each of his past four games. He’s the first Packer to do that since Sam Shields in 2010. Nixonn has three kickoff returns of 50-plus yards and eight of 30-plus yards this season to lead the NFL in both categories. ... Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel were coaching colleagues with Houston (2008), Washington (2011-13) and Atlanta (2015-16). ... CB Jaire Alexander was selected to the Pro Bowl and six other Packers were selected as alternates. ... Miami WR Tyreek Will, LT Terron Armstead and CB Xavien Howard were selected to the Pro Bowl. Five other Dolphins, including QB Tua Tagovailoa, were selected as alternates. ... Miami is 11-1 in its past 12 home games. The Dolphins last went 12-1 at home in the mid-1980s. ... The Dolphins are 2-1 all time on Christmas Day, including a double-overtime win at Kansas City in the 1971 AFC divisional round. Miami beat Detroit at home on Christmas in 1994 and lost to the Jets at home on Christmas in 2006. ... Miami has the NFL’s fifth-best overall offense, averaging 370.4 yards per game. ... The Dolphins are 21st in the league in third down conversion percentage. ... Tagovailoa leads the NFL in overall passer rating (107.8) and red zone passer rating (111.8). ... WR Tyreek Hill has 10 receptions for 113 yards in two games against the Packers. Hill and Waddle are the NFL’s only pair of teammates with more than 1,000 yards receiving this season. Hill is second in the league with 1,529 yards. Waddle has 1,117. ... Miami’s defense is allowing 246.3 passing yards per game, which is 27th in the NFL. ... Miami had a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game last week for the first time since 2018.