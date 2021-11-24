STATS AND STUFF: The Rams are returning from an off week attempting to avoid a third consecutive loss. The Rams have lost three straight just once during Sean McVay’s five-year coaching tenure. McVay owns a 3-1 record in games that followed back-to-back losses. … The Rams have allowed just 15 sacks this season. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings have given up fewer sacks. … The Rams’ defense has r 29 sacks to tie for fourth place in the league. … The Rams have been penalized just 48 times, the second-lowest total in the league behind Cincinnati. … Since winning seven straight games, the Packers have lost two of their last three. … The Packers and Buccaneers are the only NFL teams that are undefeated at home this season. … The Packers have allowed just 44 points at home this year. That’s the lowest total they’ve yielded through their first four home games of a season since 1969. … Adams had two TD catches in the Packers’ loss at Minnesota. … Packers OLB Preston Smith had two sacks at Minnesota and now has five over his last four games. He already has exceeded his 2021 sack total of four. … Rodgers and Rams QB Matthew Stafford have faced each other many times when Stafford played with the Detroit Lions from 2009-20. Rodgers owns a 12-4 record in head-to-head matchups. … The Packers pursued Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. after his release from Cleveland, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection picked Los Angeles instead. Beckham wasn’t much of a factor in his first game with his new team, catching two passes for 18 yards. He still hasn’t caught a touchdown pass all season. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017. LaFleur and McVay also worked together as assistants at Washington for four seasons. … Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was the Rams’ assistant head coach/linebackers coach from 2017-20. … The Packers acquired P Corey Bojorquez from the Rams just before the start of the season.