“He’s what I call a unicorn,” said Johnson, now the running game coordinator and offensive line coach at Missouri. “To me, that’s just an O-lineman that can play every position from tackle to tackle. I knew it as soon as I saw him. He has the feet and athleticism to play out on the edge, yet he still has the mentality, toughness and attitude, in my opinion, what it takes to play on the interior as well.”