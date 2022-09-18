Packers' Jenkins, Lazard active Sunday after missing opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins are active for Sunday night’s game with the Chicago Bears after missing the Packers’ season-opening loss at Minnesota.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

That means the Packers will have their top returning receiver and one of their top two offensive linemen making their season debuts. Jenkins will be playing for the first time since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Nov. 21.