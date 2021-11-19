“It was definitely a big change, not going to lie,” Dillon said. “But I always say everything happens for a reason, and the silver lining I will take away from it is I had two really good friends and leaders in front of me with Aaron Jones and Jamaal. They brought me in under their wing and really treated me like one of their own. I picked up a bunch of stuff from them to better my game. It also taught me how to make the most of each opportunity I do get.”