Ervin averaged 26.7 yards on six kickoff returns and 9.6 yards on 11 punt returns for Green Bay during the regular season.
In the playoffs, Ervin returned three kickoffs for a total of 41 yards. He also had one punt return for 6 yards.
The Houston Texans selected Ervin out of San Jose State in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He played for the Texans (2016-18) and Jaguars (2019) before joining the Packers. He also was on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad in 2018.
