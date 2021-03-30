Lewis caught 10 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns while starting 15 games last season and operating primarily as the Packers’ blocking tight end. He started both playoff games and had three catches for 28 yards. He was on the field for just over 40% of the Packers’ snaps on offense.
Lancaster, 26, has made 18 starts over the last three seasons since signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2018. He played 15 games with three starts last season and was on the field for just over 34% of the Packers’ defensive plays.
