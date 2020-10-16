“We’ll go back and watch the tape, and talk to Kevin, see how he’s feeling tomorrow, and just kind of give him up till game time to see if he can go or not,” LaFleur said Friday. “That’s ultimately a decision that we’ll make as an organization, though, because we don’t want to put him at risk.”

Clark signed a four-year, $70 million extension during the first day of training camp after earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl last season. But he injured his groin in a season-opening victory at Minnesota and hasn’t played since.

Adams caught 14 passes in the season opener to tie Hall of Famer Don Hutson’s 78-year-old team single-game record, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection injured his hamstring the following week against Detroit and has missed the Packers’ last two games.

Both Clark and Adams believed they could have played in the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5. Both players instead were held out of that game and then got more time to recover when the Packers were off last weekend.

“I feel like I was ready to play the Atlanta game, but it wasn’t in my control,” Clark said. “I’m just happy I got a chance to practice all week. It’s a relief I finally get to go out and play.”

LaFleur has ruled running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) out for Sunday’s game.

Ervin also is the Packers’ main punt returner and kick returner. LaFleur mentioned receivers Darrius Shepherd and Malik Taylor and cornerback Josh Jackson as players who could help out as returners.

King is listed as questionable along with defensive lineman Montravius Adams (neck) and outside linebackers Rashan Gary (ankle) and Za’Darius Smith (ankle). Smith was a limited participant in Friday’s practice after practicing fully Wednesday and Thursday.

The Packers could use King on Sunday because of the likelihood Tampa Bay will have both of its top two receivers available. Chris Godwin practiced fully Friday after missing the Buccaneers’ last two games with a hamstring injury. Mike Evans (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

