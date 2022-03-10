Buying shares in the Packers isn’t a typical stock purchase.
The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase stock. The Packers reminded potential shareholders that anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.
Net proceeds from this stock offering will help fund ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field, including new video boards and concourse upgrades.
About 17% of the new shareholders are from Wisconsin. The states with the next highest percentage of shareholders were California (8%), Texas (5%), Illinois (5%), Florida (4%) and New York (3%). Canadian fans purchased about 3,500 shares.
The 2011 stock offering added more than 250,000 shareholders and raised $67.4 million with a price of $250 per share. That project helped pay for a new entrance tower and viewing platform in Lambeau Field’s north end zone and an expansion that added about 6,600 seats to the south end zone.
