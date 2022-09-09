Packers' Lazard doubtful for season opener with ankle injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Lazard is the Packers’ top returning receiver after catching 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season to set career highs in all three categories. The Packers lost much of their firepower at wide receiver when two-time All-Pro Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.