NOTES: LaFleur said Royce Newman will start at right guard Saturday as the rookie fourth-round pick from Mississippi continues his bid to open the regular season as the starter. … Lucas Patrick, who made 11 starts at right guard and four at left guard last season, lined up as the first-team left guard with Newman at right guard for much of Thursday’s practice. Jon Runyan Jr. had been at left guard on Wednesday. ... A scuffle between Packers receiver Randall Cobb and Jets defensive back Brandin Echols caused players from both teams to gather at the back of the end zone. .... The Packers introduced alternate uniforms that they will wear Oct. 24 at home against Washington. The uniforms are all green with gold numbers and stripes, making them similar to what the Packers wore from 1950-53. They include a gold helmet with no logo.