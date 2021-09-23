STATS AND STUFF: Rodgers moved past John Elway into 10th place on the career yardage list with 51,633 yards passing. ... Rodgers had his 25th game with at least four TD passes and no INTs, one behind Tom Brady and Drew Brees for the most ever. ... Green Bay has a league-low one sack on the season. ... The Niners won road games the first two weeks for the fifth time. They went to the Super Bowl the last three times that happened, winning it all in 1988 and ‘89 and losing in the 2019 season. ... San Francisco has failed to score on the opening drive in eight straight games, with four three-and-outs, two other punts, a lost fumble, and a fourth-down stop. That’s the longest drought for the Niners since an 11-gamer in 2007-08. ... San Francisco had two TD drives last week that were longer than 90 yards for the first time since Dec. 6, 1992, against Miami, according to Elias Sports Bureau. ... Garoppolo had a TD pass and TD run last week in the same game for second time in his career.