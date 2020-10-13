The third-round pick from Cincinnati has appeared in two games and caught one pass for 12 yards. He missed victories over the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints while dealing with ankle and shin injuries.
Lipscomb signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent from Vanderbilt, where he had 198 catches for 2,356 yards. Lipscomb’s 22 career touchdown catches at Vanderbilt ranked second in school history.
Lipscomb, who is 6 feet tall and 205 pounds, spent the first three weeks of the season on the Chiefs’ practice squad.
