STATS AND STUFF: The Packers have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the conference’s only first-round playoff bye. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he still plans to play his regulars even though the game has no bearing on playoff positioning. ... LaFleur’s 39 regular-season victories are the most for an NFL coach in his first three seasons. Former San Francisco coach George Seifert won 38 games in the regular season from 1989 to 1991.… Rodgers has thrown 18 TD passes without an interception over his last six games. … Rodgers has thrown 50 TD passes and just eight INTs against the Lions in his career. … The reigning NFL MVP has a chance to be the first player to lead the league in passer rating in consecutive years since he did it during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. ... Packers RB Aaron Jones has scored seven TDs (three rushing, four receiving) in his last three games against Detroit. He is the NFL’s only player with at least 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 10 TDs in each of the last three seasons. ... Packers OLBs Rashan Gary, a former Michigan star, and Preston Smith both have a chance to end the regular season with double digits in sacks. Gary has 9 1/2 sacks and Smith has nine. … Packers K Mason Crosby has missed only one of 10 FGs over his last five games after a midseason slump in which he missed 8 of 14 field goals. ... Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown is Amon-Ra’s older brother. ... Detroit is No. 31 in The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, ranking ahead of only Jacksonville (2-14), and one of those teams will have the No. 1 pick in the draft. ... The Lions showed signs of promise during a 2-3-1 stretch after their bye before dashing hopes of closing the season relatively strong by losing by 22 points against the Seahawks. ... Former Packers QB Tim Boyle had three interceptions at Seattle in his third career start. He also had career highs with 262 yards passing and two TD passes. ... Fifth-year LB Charles Harris has career highs with 7 1/2 sacks and 10 tackles for losses.