GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay running back Jamaal Williams has been taken off the field on a stretcher, after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Philadelphia defensive end Derek Barnett on the first offensive play of the game for the Packers.

Williams caught a short pass from Aaron Rodgers before being stood up by a swarm of Eagles defenders on Thursday night, and Barnett barreled in at the end. After his helmet banged against Williams’ helmet, Barnett was penalized for unnecessary roughness. Williams lay motionless on the field for several minutes while being tended to by a host of medical personnel. He raised his arm to flash the thumbs-up signal as he was being rolled away, and Barnett was the first player to approach him with a pat of encouragement.