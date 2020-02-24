Crosby comes off his most accurate season, making 22 of 24 field goal attempts, 40 of 41 extra points. That he sometimes must kick on the tundra in Green Bay makes his 2019 season and career achievements stand out.
He’s the franchise leader in points (1,575), field goals (329), 50-yard field goals (35) and extra points (588). He also owns the NFL postseason record for consecutive field goals made with 23.
___
