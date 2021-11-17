NOTES: The Packers held a walkthrough. Rodgers, LT David Bakhtiari (knee) and RB Aaron Jones (knee) would not have practiced and WR Davante Adams (shoulder) would have been limited. ... LaFleur was hopeful that Bakhtiari, who is coming off a torn ACL, would make his season debut. “Him being out there from what I’ve seen of him in practice so far, there’s flashes where he looks great,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said. “It’s just going to be a matter of can he sustain that for a game. That’s going to be the hardest thing because he didn’t have camp, he didn’t have anything built up.” ... The Packers lead the NFC North by 3 1/2 games and could all but wrap up a third consecutive title on Sunday. “First goal is winning the North,” Rodgers said. “They’ve been ahead by seven or more in every game they’ve played. They’ve had some overtime games. This team could easily be 7-2 or 6-3 for sure right now.”