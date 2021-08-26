NOTES: After missing a week with an injured throwing shoulder, QB Jordan Love practiced all week and figures to be the starter against Buffalo. Barring a setback, LaFleur said Love will play the first half and perhaps into the third quarter before being replaced by Kurt Benkert. ... First-year K JJ Molson, who remains on the roster despite the presence of steady veteran Mason Crosby, made field goals of 56 and 60 yards. ... During a red zone period, Rodgers threw back-to-back touchdown passes to Adams and Tonyan. Adams reached low to pluck the ball from just above the top of the grass while Tonyan made a leaping one-handed catch. ... Rodgers confirmed he’s taken the COVID-19 vaccine. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision,” he said. “I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”