STATS AND STUFF: Roethlisberger’s next touchdown pass will make him the eighth QB in NFL history to reach 400 in his career. Rodgers is seventh all-time with 418 touchdown passes. ... The Steelers are having trouble protecting the 39-year-old Roethlisberger. He’s already been sacked eight times in 138 dropbacks this season. He was sacked just 13 times in 614 dropbacks a year ago. ... Harris’ 14 receptions last week against Cincinnati set a franchise record for receptions in a game by a running back. ... Pittsburgh’s offense is only part of the problem for the Steelers. The defense is allowing 7.2 net yards per passing attempt. That’s a significant uptick from 2020, when opponents averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt, third lowest in the league. ... While Roethlisberger is the second-oldest starting quarterback in the league behind Tom Brady, Pittsburgh’s roster is young. Rookies have combined for 12 starts through three weeks, the second-highest total in the NFL behind the winless New York Jets. … Packers K Mason Crosby has made 22 straight field-goal attempts, one off his franchise record. He made 23 straight from 2010-11. Crosby’s 51-yarder as time expired enabled the Packers to beat the 49ers. … Packers RB Aaron Jones has scored 35 total touchdowns since 2019. The only NFL player with more touchdowns during that stretch is Tennessee’s Derrick Henry with 38. … Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry worked together on Tampa Bay’s staff from 2001-05. That included a Super Bowl-winning season in 2002.