The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Packers shelve Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Lazard to open vs. Vikes

By
September 11, 2022 at 3:48 p.m. EDT
Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari stretches before a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers’ David Bakhtiari stretches before a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers still don’t have their offensive line at full strength.

Starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were on the inactive list for the season opener on Sunday at Minnesota, along with wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in their left knee and were brought along slowly during training camp. They practiced on a limited basis this week and were listed as questionable to play the Vikings, but their return will have to wait at least another game.

The two-time All-Pro Bakhtiari has appeared in just one game since the original injury in practice on Dec. 31, 2020. Yosh Nijman took his place at left tackle. Jenkins, a 2020 Pro Bowl pick who hurt his knee last Nov. 21 at Minnesota, was replaced at right tackle by right guard Royce Newman. Jake Hanson took Newman’s spot.

Lazard was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury he suffered in practice last week. He’s the leading returning receiver for the Packers with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. Rookie Romeo Doubs replaced him in the starting lineup.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Loading...