Packers sign each of their two first-round draft selections

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers signed both of their first-round draft picks Friday, with former Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt agreeing to terms.
The Packers also have signed five of their other draft picks — UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (third round), South Carolina outside Kingsley Enagbare (fifth) Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter (seventh), Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Ford (seventh) and Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (seventh).
___
