He recorded two sacks and seven tackles for loss last season.
Campbell has 462 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 7½ sacks and six forced fumbles in 75 career regular-season games. He has 70 career starts.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had said after the draft there was a possibility the team could add a veteran inside linebacker. The Packers’ top returning players at linebacker include Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin, who are both entering their second seasons. The only inside linebacker they drafted this year was Boston College’s Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL