Packers sign former Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt

Leavitt is the second former Las Vegas defensive back and special teams performer to join the Packers since ex-Raiders interim head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia took over as Green Bay’s special teams coordinator. Cornerback Keisean Nixon signed with the Packers in March.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt, who could provide a boost to a special teams unit that struggled throughout last season.

The Packers ranked last in the NFL in special teams last season according to efficiency metrics from Football Outsiders. The Packers allowed a touchdown on a blocked punt return and also had a field-goal attempt blocked in their 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.