“I may be thrown into different situations now that I’ll have to prepare for,” Cobb said. “I think as far as ’Te not being there, we understand how good of a player he is and what he means to this team. His presence is going to be missed. But the train goes on and we have to prepare and have to get ready for the game and do our best to go out and make the plays when we have the opportunities and put our team in a situation to win the ballgame.”