STATS AND STUFF: Two of the past three games (including postseason) between the two teams have gone into overtime. ... The Packers have won six straight since opening the season with a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida. … According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the fourth time Green Bay has ever played a game in which both the Packers and their opponent entered with winning streaks of at least six games within that season. The other instances were in 1929, 1942 and 2015 … This is the first time the Packers have faced the Cardinals on a Thursday since a 1935 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Chicago Cardinals. … The Packers are 15-5 in regular-season road games during Matt LaFleur’s coaching tenure. ... The Packers have gone 6-0 in games Davante Adams has missed since 2019. They went 4-0 without him in 2019 and 2-0 in 2020. ... Adams is tied for second in the NFL in catches (52) and is third in yards receiving (744). ... QB Kyler Murray leads the NFL with a 73.5% completion rate. He’s also second with a 116.8 passer rating and second with 20 total touchdowns. ... LB Markus Golden leads the Cardinals with six sacks and has four forced fumbles, which leads the league. ... The Cardinals have scored at least 30 points six times this season. They’ve also given up 20 points or fewer six times this season. Both marks lead the league. ... Arizona has outscored its opponents by 111 points through seven games. That margin leads the league. ... The Cardinals have stopped 10 of 12 fourth-down attempts over the past four games.