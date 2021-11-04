STATS AND STUFF: The Packers have won seven straight since opening the season with a 38-3 loss to the Saints in Jacksonville, Florida. … This will be the first game Rodgers has missed since 2017, when he played just seven games due to a collarbone injury. … Packers WR Randall Cobb is coming off his second two-TD performance of the season. … The Packers have a positive turnover margin in seven straight games, matching the longest streak in team history. … Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith worked on Reid’s staff in Kansas City from 2016-18. Smith also was on Texas Tech’s coaching staff when Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes played there. … Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s father, Paul, held the same position with the Chiefs from 1993-97. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill needs three TD catches to pass Chris Burford (55) for third place in franchise history. Tony Gonzalez (76) and Otis Taylor (57) top the list. Hill also is tied for third with Jamaal Charles (64) for total TDs in a career. Priest Holmes tops that list with 83. ... Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. has interceptions in back-to-back games after starting the season on injured reserve. ... TE Travis Kelce is tied with Holmes for third on the Chiefs’ career list with 8,447 yards from scrimmage.