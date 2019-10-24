STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Carolina won past six regular-season meetings but lost in playoffs following 2013 season. ... Panthers seek first five-game winning streak since winning 18 straight regular-season games in 2014-15. ... Carolina’s Kyle Allen first QB in Super Bowl era to win first five starts with no INTs. ... Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey had fifth game in past two years with TD run and catch before bye, most in NFL in that span. ... Carolina became 10th team since merger with at least seven sacks, seven takeaways in previous game vs. Tampa Bay. ... Panthers lead NFL with 27 sacks. ... Panthers won four straight coming off bye week. ... Niners seek second 7-0 start in franchise history. Also did it in 1990 ... WR Emmanuel Sanders set to make debut with 49ers after trade from Denver. Sanders has 30 catches for 367 yards, while San Francisco last in NFL with 49 catches from wideouts. ... Niners fifth team in Super Bowl era to start season 6-0 after winning fewer than five games previous season. Two of other four (1988 Bengals, 1999 Rams) reached Super Bowl. ... San Francisco allowed 64 points, second fewest through six games in franchise history to 63 in 1976. ... Niners sixth team since 1990 to allow seven or fewer points, 200 or fewer yards in three straight games. ... San Francisco first team since 1988 Vikings to allow 50 or fewer net yards passing in consecutive games. ... Niners K Robbie Gould second player in past 25 seasons with seven missed FGs in first six games. ... Fantasy tip: Panthers WR Curtis Samuel had rushing, receiving TD in previous game to go with 78 yards from scrimmage.