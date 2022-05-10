Panthers agree to deal with 6th overall pick Ikem Ekwonu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu.
The deal comes just days before the start of the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.
He is projected to become the team’s starting left tackle this season, filling a major hole on offense.
The Panthers have now agreed to terms with four of team’s draft picks. They earlier reached deals with Amaré Barno, Kalon Barnes and Cade Mays.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports